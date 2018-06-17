Kerala IPS Officer Accepts PM Modi's Fitness Challenge In his Facebook post, GH Yatish Chandra said he was honoured to accept PM Modi's fitness challenge for IPS officers.

Thrissur Commissioner of Police GH Yatish Chandra has accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fitness challenge.



In his Facebook post, Mr Chandra said he was honoured to accept PM Modi's fitness challenge for IPS officers.



"I am honoured to accept the #FitnessChallenge of Hon'ble PM for #IPSOfficers. #HumFitTohIndiaFit #IPSFitIndiaFit #64RR," Mr Chandra said.



The IPS officer also posted a video of his workout session on the social media site.



PM Modi had passed on the fitness challenge to politicians, sports personalities and IPS officers, especially those over 40 years of age.



Union Sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore had launched the #HumFitTohIndiaFit campaign in May, underlining the importance of staying fit.





