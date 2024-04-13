Rahul Gandhi Takes A Break From Poll Campaign, Relishes Gulab Jamuns

Rahul Gandhi made an unscheduled visited to a sweet shop in Singanallur on Friday night.

Taking a break from his hectic campaigning in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visited a sweet shop in Singanallur on Friday night.

Babu, the owner of the sweet shop, was taken by surprise when Rahul Gandhi made an unscheduled visit to his shop.

"We were pleasantly surprised when Rahul Gandhi came by. He was probably visiting Coimbatore for a meeting. Since he likes (Gulab) Jamun, he bought a kilo of the sweet. He sampled the other sweets on display as well. I was happy that he came by. Our staff too, were happy to see him. He was here for 25-30 minutes. We had no clue he would stop by and were all taken by surprise. We asked him not to pay but he insisted. He paid the whole amount," the shop owner told news agency ANI.

Rahul Gandhi also bought the famous sweet Mysore Pak, which he gifted to DMK chief MK Stalin, The Congress party said in a post on micro-blogging site X.

Polling for 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu is scheduled to be held in the 1st phase of the general elections on April 19.

The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.

In the 2019 general elections, the Congress-DMK-led alliance won 38 out of 39 seats in the state, while AIADMK could only win one seat.



