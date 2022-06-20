Rahul Gandhi Summoned By ED Again Tomorrow, Questioned For 40 Hours In 4 Days So Far

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has said the ED probe is political vendetta. (File)

Even as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was being questioned for a fourth day by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today, he has been summoned for tomorrow as well, it is learnt. The Wayanad MP has been questioned for 40 hours in four days so far in a case of alleged money laundering.

Last week, from Monday to Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi was questioned for more than 30 hours. He was allowed a break to be with his hospitalised mother, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, before questioning resumed today.

Sonia Gandhi, meanwhile, was discharged today after treatment of post-Covid complications. She has also been summoned by the ED but given time till June 23 due to her illness.

The ED is investigating the Gandhis' role in what is known as the National Herald case. It involves the Young Indian's takeover of AJL (Associated Journals Limited), the company that ran the National Herald newspaper, a Congress mouthpiece which has since transformed into an online-only outlet.

The Young Indian took over Rs 800 crore in assets of AJL and, according to the Income Tax department, this should be considered an asset of Young Indian's shareholders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, for which they should pay tax. The Congress has claimed that the Young Indian is a non-profit organisation, so shareholders cannot make any money from its assets.

The Enforcement Directorate has argued that Young Indian has not done any charitable work; its only transaction was the transfer of AJL's debt. The Congress has countered that the newspaper is the charity. The Income Tax order has been challenged in court and is pending in the Supreme Court.

Last week, as Rahul Gandhi was being questioned at the ED office in central Delhi, Congress leaders and workers clashed with Delhi Police, protesting what they call "vendetta politics" by the ruling BJP.