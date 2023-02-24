Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi Arrive In Raipur For Congress Conclave

Their convoy was followed by a long queue of cars of Congress party leaders and workers.

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi arrived in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Friday afternoon to attend the party's three-day 85th plenary session that began here in the morning.

Tribal folk artistes wearing colourful dresses accorded a grand welcome to the Gandhis at the Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur amid the beating of drums. The artistes also presented a traditional dance to welcome the two leaders, when they arrived in a special aircraft shortly after 2.30 pm.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhivinder Singh Sukhu, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, Congress' Chhattisgarh in-charge Kumari Selja, state Congress chief Mohan Markam and other senior party leaders welcomed them at the airport.

The two leaders then headed for the plenary session's venue at Rajyotsav Sthal in Nava Raipur, located around 12 km from the airport. Their convoy was followed by a long queue of cars of Congress party leaders and workers.

A long stage was erected along the road in front of the airport where a huge crowd of party workers gathered to welcome the two senior leaders. They were seen dancing to DJ music.

Stages were also erected at various locations to welcome the Gandhis on their way to the Congress' conclave.

The route was dotted with hoardings of the senior Congress leaders, a few of them highlighting messages propagated during Rahul Gandhi's recently concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra - his foot march from Kanyakumari to Srinagar.

The plenary session is being held from February 24 to 26.

Talking to PTI at the airport, state health minister TS Singh Deo asserted that the grand conclave would "energise and motivate" party workers ahead of the assembly polls scheduled later this year.

"When such a grand event is held, the energy is transmitted from top to bottom. When the Congress cadre is motivated, then they reach out to the people with that much enthusiasm and belief that this is what we want to do for you (people)," he said.

