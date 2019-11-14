"Rahul Gandhi Should Apologise To Nation": BJP After Top Court's Warning

Highlights Apology to Supreme Court is not enough, minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Top court closed a contempt case against Rahul Gandhi over Rafale remarks Court also accepted unconditional apology from Mr Gandhi offered in May

The BJP has demanded that Congress's Rahul Gandhi apologise to the people of the country for his allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Rafale deal. Senior BJP leader and union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Congress leader has not only called the Prime Minister a thief, but h lied about the former French Prime Minister's statements and misquoted the Supreme Court in the run up to the Lok Sabha poll campaign.

"Today, Rahul Gandhi, you need to apologise. Today even the review petition is rejected. You apologised to save yourself from the court. But will you apologise before the people of India?" Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

The Supreme Court today refused to review its earlier decision giving a clean chit to the government in the Rafale fighter jet deal. It also accepted an unconditional apology from Rahul Gandhi offered in May for wrongly linking its Rafale case verdict with the Congress's "chowkidar chor hai" slogan targetting PM Modi.

Hailing the top court's verdict, leaders of the BJP shredded Mr Gandhi, who is currently abroad.

"Supreme Court has dismissed Review Petition on Rafale. SC says that Rahul Gandhi should not have made political comments without reading the full order. He needs to be more careful in future. We do not want to continue proceedings any further," tweeted the BJP's working president JP Nadda.

He also took a jibe at Mr Gandhi's foreign visits. "From Road to Parliament, Rahul Gandhi and his party tried hard to mislead the country on this issue but Truth Prevailed. I wish Rahul Gandhi would be in the country and should make apologies to the nation," another tweet read.

In an earlier interview to NDTV, Rahul Gandhi had clarified that his apology to the court did not construe an apology to the Prime Minister.

"There is absolutely no apology to PM Narendra Modi. I made a genuine mistake that I said the Supreme Court said it. I am not apologising to the least for saying 'chowkidar chor hai'," he said.

