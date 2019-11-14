Rahul Gandhi 'Needs To Be Careful': Supreme Court Closes Contempt Case

The Supreme Court also delivered verdicts on Sabarimala and Rafale review petitions

The Supreme Court has closed a defamation case filed against Rahul Gandhi after he wrongly linked its Rafale case order to his "chowkidar chor hai" phrase against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said the court accepted an unconditional apology tendered by the Congress leader in May and warned him to be "more careful" about future remarks.

"...person holding such a position must be careful. (The) court should not be dragged into political controversy. In view of his apology we close contempt case against Rahul Gandhi. He needs to be more careful in the future," the court said today.

Rahul Gandhi had been sued by BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi for comments made on April 10, a day after the Supreme Court ruled classified documents accessed by the media could be used as evidence to consider a review of its earlier decision on the Rafale jet deal.

Mr Gandhi, welcoming the order, had said the "court agreed that chowkidar chor hai".

The Supreme Court had demanded an explanation for the comment, after which the former Congress President issued an "unconditional apology" and said the remark had been made "unintentionally and inadvertently".

In May, Mr Gandhi filed a three-page affidavit after an earlier one was rejected because it was claimed he had not directly admitted his mistake.

"(Rahul Gandhi) unconditionally apologises for the wrongful attributions to this Hon'ble Court. The Deponent further states that any such attributions were entirely unintentional, non-willful and inadvertent," the new affidavit said.

Mr Gandhi said his statement had been made in the "heat of political campaigning" and that it had been made within a purely political context to counter a "misinformation campaign" regarding some aspects of the Rafale fighter jet deal.

However, in an interview with NDTV, Mr Gandhi also clarified that his apology to the court did not construe an apology to the Prime Minister. "There is absolutely no apology to PM Narendra Modi. I made a genuine mistake that I said the Supreme Court said it. I am not apologising to the least for saying 'chowkidar chor hai'," he said.

The Supreme Court also delivered two other verdicts today, including one seeking a review of its judgement to refuse a CBI investigation into the Rafale deal. In the other verdict, the court referred petitions seeking a review of its decision to allow the entry of women of all age groups in Kerala's Sabarimala Temple to a larger seven-judge bench.

With input from PTI

Disclaimer: NDTV has been sued for 10,000 crores by Anil Ambani's Reliance Group for its coverage of the Rafale deal

