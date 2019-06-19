Rahul Gandhi Shares Birthday Ladoos, Tweets 'Overwhelmed' By Love

Rahul Gandhi shared ladoos with journalists outside Congress headquarters.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who turns 49 today, in a tweet this morning said he is "overwhelmed" by the love he has been receiving in the form of birthday greetings.

"Thank you all for your best wishes & greetings on my birthday. I'm overwhelmed & grateful for your love & affection," Mr Gandhi wrote on Twitter as he shared his pictures with senior leaders who met him this morning to wish him.

Rahul Gandhi's sister Priyanka Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, among other senior party leaders met him and presented him flowers.

Thank you all for your best wishes & greetings on my birthday. I'm overwhelmed & grateful for your love & affection ???? pic.twitter.com/VZG9s49hOF — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 19, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the Congress chief on Twitter. "Best wishes to Shri @RahulGandhi on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life," PM Modi wrote. Rahul Gandhi tweeted a "Thank You" in reply.

The Congress chief also shared ladoos with journalists and party workers at the party headquarters in Delhi.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, he is seen stepping out of the Congress office. Wearing a white kurta pyajama and a garland, he greets people as they wish him.

#WATCH: Congress President Rahul Gandhi distributes sweets among media personnel on his birthday today, at AICC Headquarters. pic.twitter.com/rnCVvaWcsC — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2019

Among other senior party leaders who wished him were Shatrughan Sinha, who had quit the BJP before the national elections to join Congress. The Congress has launched a plantation drive on Rahul Gandhi's birthday, Mr Sinha wrote.

"Wishing warm & happy wishes to the dynamic, favourite of the nation, Congress President @RahulGandhi on his birthday. What a delightful thought as the party launches a tree plantation drive "Meri Dilli Haari Bhari Dilli' on your special day," Mr Sinha tweeted.