Rahul Gandhi Serves Lunch To Man Whose Heartbreaking Video Went Viral

Rahul Gandhi hosted Rameshwar and his family last Monday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi served lunch with his own hands as he hosted a vegetable vendor who had become the face of hardships due to rising food prices.

Recently, Rameshwar had a breakdown on camera while talking about his hardships due to inflation. The context was the skyrocketing tomato prices. A video of the incident had gone viral with many underlining how rising food prices are having an adverse impact on a large section of the society.

"I didn't want to live anymore in this society," said Rameshwar as Mr Gandhi listened to him patiently.

His daughter was sitting right beside.

"Don't say that again. Speaking from your heart isn't a weakness, it's honesty. Don't think about what others say. You only adhere to the truth," Mr Gandhi replied, showed a video from their meeting last Monday.

रामेश्वर जी उस भारत की आवाज़ हैं जिसकी पीड़ा, मुद्दे और चुनौतियां आज मुख्यधारा की बहस से बहुत दूर हैं।



उस भारत की आवाज़ सुनना और संघर्षों का मुकाबला करने में साथ निभाना हम सब की नैतिक ज़िम्मेदारी है।



उनकी सच्चाई और सादगी से भरी बातचीत का पूरा वीडियो: https://t.co/OL3hB2rQVQpic.twitter.com/JTwUulQ4aF — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 18, 2023

The Congress leader today shared the video of the "candid conversation" with him.

"Rameshwar ji is the voice of an India whose pains, issues and challenges are far away from the mainstream debate today. It is the moral responsibility of all of us to listen to the voice of that India and cooperate in fighting the struggles," he said on X.

The video captured some heart-warming moments from their meeting.

At the lunch table, Rameshwar and his wife sat together while Mr Gandhi was serving them.

"She's (my wife) fasting today," Rameshwar informed. Mr Gandhi quickly enquired if she's allowed to have fruits and said he will get some for her.

Mr Gandhi also refused to be addressed as "sir". "Why are you calling me sir? My name is Rahul, call me that," he told Rameshwar.

Rameshwar said Mr Gandhi understands his pain and he was lucky to have been hosted by the politician.

Mr Gandhi had on Monday shared his photo with Rameshwar and said he's a "lively person" in whom "the glimpse of the affable nature of crores of Indians can be seen."

The vegetable vendor was recently seen in a viral video saying he could not buy tomatoes as the prices were very high.