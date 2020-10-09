Rahul Gandhi Taunts PM Over Wind Turbine Ideas, Ministers Hit Back

Rahul Gandhi had tweeted on Prime Minister's Narendra Modi's views on wind turbines.

Two union ministers today hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his sarcastic tweet on Prime Minister's Narendra Modi's views on wind turbines expressed a few days ago during an interaction with Henrik Andersen, head of Danish wind turbine-maker Vestas.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi had shared a video of the October 6 interaction with the Vestas President & CEO, and said, "The real danger to India isn't that our PM doesn't understand. It's the fact that nobody around him has the guts to tell him."

It's the fact that nobody around him has the guts to tell him. pic.twitter.com/ppUeBeGwpk — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 9, 2020

In the video, the Prime Minister is heard saying that if wind turbines could collect moisture from air, besides producing power, it could help tackle drinking water shortage.

"The other suggestion I have is that we can separate oxygen from the air using this same turbine…If this can be done, one wind turbine can then provide drinking water, oxygen, and energy…Can your scientists do something to innovate in that direction?" PM Modi said.

Mr Andersen, in response, invited him to Denmark where "you could be the idea developer for our research & development."

Textile minister Smriti Irani and Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal took on Mr Gandhi on Twitter today, referring to him as "Yuvraj," and saying that he was "ignorant" and "doesn't understand".

"They say ignorance is bliss, but rarely in Indian politics has an individual made a conscious effort to sustain his ignorance. It seems the real danger to the Congress flourishes unabashedly and no one seems to have the guts to tell the Yuvraj otherwise," Ms Irani said, reacting to Mr Gandhi's tweet.

They say ignorance is bliss, but rarely in Indian politics has an individual made a conscious effort to sustain his ignorance. It seems the real danger to the Congress flourishes unabashedly and no one seems to have the guts to tell the Yuvraj otherwise. https://t.co/NmQHgkqX5M — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) October 9, 2020

In his tweet, Minister Piyush Goyal said the Prime Minister's ideas were endorsed by the world's leading company, which the Congress leader "doesn't understand".

"Nobody around Rahul Gandhi has the guts to tell him that he doesn't understand. He mocks PM @NarendraModi's ideas when CEO of the world's leading company endorses them," the minister said, citing an April 2012 CNN news report as proof.