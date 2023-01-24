Rahul Gandhi Set Example By Quitting As Party Chief In 2019: Sachin Pilot

The Congress leader praised Rahul Gandhi for setting an "example"

The former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot on Monday said that Rahul Gandhi set an example by resigning as the Congress president after defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Addressing the event after the inauguration of a private hospital at Civil Lines in the Tonk district, Mr Pilot said that efforts will be made to retain the Congress government in the state.

Rajasthan is going for assembly polls later this year.

"Rahul Gandhi gave a great example after he accepted defeat in 2019 and resigned as the Congress President. He also said that he won't become the President again. This was a great example, as many people are not ready to leave their posts despite losing continuously," Mr Pilot said.

He said that Congress will win the elections in all three states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

"BJP has failed in the role of opposition, they have no answer. The quota of our fertiliser and urea is also not met. The central government shows favouritism. Congress government will be formed in all three states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan," he said.

He didn't comment on the ongoing 'tussle' with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. But while responding to the slogans demanding that he must be made Chief Minister, Mr Pilot said, "The public must be heard".

Mr Pilot's comments came as the rancour between him and Chief Minister Gehlot deepened.

Talking about discipline in the party, the Congress leader said, "Discipline within the party is the same for everyone. No matter how high the position, if someone breaks discipline, AICC should take action."

He also praised Congress' 'Hath Se Hath Jodo' campaign, saying that it helps in knowing the issues and requirements of the public.