Mother Sonia In Hospital, Rahul Gandhi Wants Questioning Delayed

Rahul Gandhi has been summoned for questioning tomorrow

Rahul Gandhi today wrote to the Enforcement Directorate requesting that his questioning in an alleged money-laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper be deferred to Monday.

The Congress MP, who has been questioned for more than 30 hours over three days, has been summoned on Friday. He had been granted a day's exemption on his request to be with his mother Sonia Gandhi, who is in Delhi's Ganga Ram hospital.

Both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are with Sonia Gandhi in hospital, say sources.

The Congress president was admitted in hospital on Sunday over Covid-related complications. The 75-year-old had tested positive on June 2.

Sonia Gandhi has also been summoned for questioning.

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating the Gandhis' role in what is known as the National Herald case. It involves the Young Indian's takeover of AJL (Associated Journals Limited) -- the company that runs the National Herald newspaper, a Congress mouthpiece.

The Young Indian took over 800 crores in assets of AJL and according to the Income Tax department, this should be considered an asset of Young Indian's shareholders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, for which they should pay tax.

The Congress has claimed that the Young Indian is a non- profit, so the shareholders cannot make any money from its assets.

The Enforcement Directorate has argued that Young Indian has not done any charitable work. Its only transaction was the transfer of AJL's debt. The Congress has countered that the newspaper is the charity.

The Income Tax order has been challenged in court and is pending in the Supreme Court.

Since Rahul Gandhi's questioning started on Monday, the Congress has clashed with the Delhi Police, with top leaders and workers of the party protesting on streets against what they call "vendetta politics" by the ruling BJP.