Rahul Gandhi Remembers 'Beloved Grandmother' Indira Gandhi With Rare Pics

A photograph of Indira Gandhi, shared by her grandson Rahul Gandhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi remembered Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary as an able prime minister and a beloved grandmother. Sharing a black and white picture of Indira Gandhi, India's first woman prime minister, on her 103rd birth anniversary, Rahul Gandhi wrote in Hindi: "A tribute on the birth anniversary of Indira Gandhi ji, an able and strong prime minister.

"The entire nation still hails her impressive leadership, but I always remember her as my beloved grandmother. Her teachings inspire me constantly," he added.

Rahul Gandhi posted a black and white picture of his grandmother while sharing the tribute on Twitter, and another throwback picture on Instagram.

एक कार्यकुशल प्रधानमंत्री और शक्ति स्वरूप श्रीमती इंदिरा गांधी जी की जयंती पर श्रद्धांजलि।



पूरा देश उनके प्रभावशाली नेतृत्व की आज भी मिसाल देता है लेकिन मैं उन्हें हमेशा अपनी प्यारी दादी के रूप में याद करता हूँ। उनकी सिखायी हुई बातें मुझे निरंतर प्रेरित करती हैं। pic.twitter.com/9RHDnAClOJ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 19, 2020

Rahul Gandhi also paid floral tributes to the former prime minister at Shakti Sthal, her memorial.

Shri @RahulGandhi offering floral tributes to former Prime Minister Smt Indira Gandhi on her 103rd birth anniversary at Shakti Sthal, New Delhi#IndiasIndirapic.twitter.com/WZho95roXm — All India Mahila Congress (@MahilaCongress) November 19, 2020

Born on this day in 1917 in Allahabad, now known as Prayagraj, Indira Gandhi was the daughter of Jawaharlal Nehru, country's first Prime Minister. She was the prime minister between 1966 and 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in 1984.

Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her own bodyguards at her official residence on October 31, 1984, months after she ordered Operation Bluestar, in which the army entered the Golden Temple in Amritsar, one of the holiest Sikh shrines, to remove separatists hiding inside.

Rahul Gandhi is the son of Rajiv Gandhi, India's youngest Prime Minister, who took charge of the Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother Indira Gandhi.