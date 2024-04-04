Rahul Gandhi's 20 Crore Assets: Land Shared With Priyanka, Gurugram Office

Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination for the Lok Sabha election in Wayanad yesterday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has assets worth Rs 20 crore, but owns no vehicle or residential flat, according to his affidavit to file nomination for the Lok Sabha election in Kerala's Wayanad. Mr Gandhi has declared about Rs 9.24 crore in movable assets. This includes Rs 55,000 cash, Rs 26.25 lakh in bank deposits, Rs 4.33 crore in bonds and shares, Rs 3.81 crore in mutual funds, Rs 15.21 lakh in gold bonds and jewellery worth Rs 4.20 lakh.

The Congress leader owns immoveable assets worth Rs 11.15 crore. These include agricultural land in Delhi's Mehrauli that he co-owns with sister and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Mr Gandhi also owns office space in Gurugram, currently valued at over Rs 9 crore. While the agricultural land has been mentioned as inherited property, the office space is not.

Mr Gandhi has also detailed in the affidavit the police cases he faces. These include a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) for allegedly disclosing the identity of family members of a rape victim in a social media post.

He has said that as per directions of Delhi High Court, the FIR is in a sealed cover. "I am, therefore, not aware of the details of the FIR. I am also not aware of whether I am arraigned as an accused in the FIR. I am, however, disclosing its existence out of abundant caution," he stated.

The other cases against Mr Gandhi include those filed on complaints of defamation by BJP leaders. He has also mentioned in his affidavit the criminal conspiracy case linked to Associated Journals Limited.

Mr Gandhi won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 general election. This time, he is up against CPI leader Annie Raja and state BJP chief K Surendran in the high-profile contest scheduled for April 26.