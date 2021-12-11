Rahul Gandhi, Sister Priyanka To Hold Rally Against Inflation Tomorrow

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to target Centre over inflation at rally in Jaipur tomorrow

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will participate in the proposed rally against inflation in Jaipur on Sunday, party's Rajasthan incharge Ajay Maken said.

He said the "national rally" will also be attended by Chief Ministers and former Chief Ministers of other states.

Whether Congress chief Sonia Gandhi will also join the rally will be known on Sunday itself, Mr Maken told reporters at a press conference.

Addressing the media in Jaipur, Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government for its policies and decision that he said have "led to rising inflation" in the country.

He alleged that every decision of the Modi government was anti-people. Economic activities derailed after the decision of demonetisation, Mr Surjewala claimed.

"Every decision of the Modi government is anti-people. Small and medium industries collapsed. Neither Naxalism, terrorism ended nor black currency was eliminated. Unemployment rate in the country is 10 per cent. Defeat (PM Narendra) Modi and BJP to get rid of rising inflation," Mr Surjewala said.

Highlighting rising prices of fuel and cooking oil, he said petrol and diesel prices have crossed Rs 100 per litre, cooking oil costs Rs 200 per litre, tomatoes cost Rs 80-100 per kg.

"Only 10 people in the country have 57 per cent of total money. Rich are getting richer and poor are getting poorer," Mr Surjewala said.

Replying to a question that the Congress is misusing government machinery, Mr Surjewala said, "(Narendra) Modi ji visits Uttar Pradesh and (Chief Minister Yogi) Adtiyanath ji holds rally and gets resources arranged through officers, but when the Congress holds rally on its own expenses then the BJP levels allegations."

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra said the coronavirus protocol will be Covid-19 protocols.

He said that chairs have been arranged, masks will be provided, temperature will checked.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)