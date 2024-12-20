'Badge Of Honour': Congress Plays Down FIR Against Rahul Gandhi

The FIR alleges that Rahul Gandhi pushed BJP MPs during a protest.

The Congress dismissed the FIR against Rahul Gandhi as a "badge of honour" and accused the BJP of using diversionary tactics. The FIR was registered yesterday following allegations that Mr Gandhi was responsible for injuring two BJP MPs - Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput - inside Parliament premises. The two MPs were subsequently hospitalised.

"The FIR against Rahul Gandhi is nothing but a diversionary tactic in response to his staunch protest against the Home Minister. A case against him for defending Babasaheb's legacy is a badge of honour. Rahul Ji is already facing 26 FIRs due to the BJP's political vendetta. This latest FIR will not deter him or the Congress from standing up against the casteist RSS-BJP regime," said Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal.

Mr Venugopal also questioned the inaction on complaints filed by Congress' women MPs, who alleged physical assault by BJP leaders during the confrontation. "Why has the Delhi Police not acted on the FIRs filed by women MPs of INC against the BJP leaders?" he asked.

"The entire country is watching, they have slapped several cases on Rahul Gandhi. They bring in new FIRs and lie...This shows their desperation level," said Priyanka Gandhi.

A police complaint was submitted by BJP MPs, led by Anurag Thakur, against Mr Gandhi. The complaint alleges that Mr Gandhi pushed BJP MPs during a protest on Parliament premises, causing injuries to Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi and Unnao MP Mukesh Rajput.

Mr Thakur described the incident as a "very unfortunate" act of "arrogance" by Mr Gandhi, accusing him of considering himself above the law. He alleged that Mr Gandhi ignored a pathway designated by security personnel, leading to the physical confrontation.

The Congress has categorically denied the allegations, accusing BJP MPs of obstructing Mr Gandhi's peaceful protest. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that he was pushed violently during the incident, forcing him to sit down. "Now they are accusing us of shoving them," the 82-year-old leader said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed that BJP MPs carrying sticks blocked Mr Gandhi's path. The Congress filed a counter-complaint against BJP MPs at the Parliament House police station, accusing them of instigating the chaos.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah defended Mr Gandhi, stating, "I know Rahul Gandhi; he would not push anyone."

Nagaland MP S Phangnon Konyak claimed that Mr Gandhi misbehaved with her during the altercation. In a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar, she alleged that Mr Gandhi's physical proximity made her feel "extremely uncomfortable".

Rahul Gandhi Faces Notice

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has filed a breach of privilege notice against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of sharing a "criminally edited" version of Home Minister Amit Shah's speech. Mr Dubey submitted the notice to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleging that Mr Gandhi's actions are against parliamentary decorum.

The controversy erupted after Mr Gandhi shared a video of Mr Shah's remarks in the Rajya Sabha, which were made during a discussion on the Constitution. Mr Dubey claims that the video was deliberately "edited" to misrepresent the Home Minister's speech, specifically to portray him as disrespecting Dr Ambedkar.

In his letter to the Speaker, Mr Dubey described the Congress leader's actions as an instance of "political bankruptcy."

