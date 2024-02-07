'Congress Yuvraj A Non-Starter': PM Modi's Fresh Jab At Rahul Gandhi

PM Modi targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his Rajya Sabha speech today

Doubling down on his attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the party's "yuvraaj" -- meaning prince -- is a "non-starter".

The Prime Minister was addressing Rajya Sabha during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on President Droupadi Murmu's address. He had spoken in Lok Sabha on Monday.

The Prime Minister had targeted the Congress leader during his Lok Sabha address too, describing him as a "product Congress is trying to launch over and over".

He had also taken a dig at Mr Gandhi's "Mohabbat ki dukaan" slogan, saying that the Congress's "dukaan" -- meaning shop -- is shutting down due to its efforts to "launch the same product over and over".

Accusing the BJP of spreading hate, Mr Gandhi has said he has opened a "mohabbat ki dukaan" in a "nafrat ka bazaar" - a market of hate.

In another dig at Mr Gandhi, the Prime Minister Monday said the Congress had recently learnt the work of an automobile mechanic -- an apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi's visit to a bike repair shop at Delhi's Karol Bagh.

"The Congress has recently learnt the work of an auto mechanic, so they know what alignment is. But the alignment in the alliance has gone awry." the Prime Minister had said, referring to troubles within INDIA bloc months ahead of polls.