"Let's Fight This Madness," Says Rahul Gandhi On Tree Cutting In Delhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said even children know the importance of trees in life and urged people to stand by the Congress against it.

All India | | Updated: June 28, 2018 15:26 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Let's Fight This Madness,' Says Rahul Gandhi On Tree Cutting In Delhi

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, even children know the importance of trees.

New Delhi: 

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at the BJP and the AAP over cutting of trees in the national capital for a re-development project and called for fighting this "madness".

Taking to Twitter, he said, even children know the importance of trees in life and urged people to stand by the Congress against it.

 "In Delhi, the BJP with AAP's approval has hacked down thousands of trees in the past 4 years for development".

"Even children know that trees are critical to our survival and difficult to replace. Stand with the Congress and together let's fight this madness," he said on Twitter.
 


The city government had announced that it would be cutting over 14,000 trees for building over 25,000 flats for government employees in seven colonies of south Delhi.

A major protest broke out against the decision, with residents and activists launching their own "Chipko Movement" and the project became embroiled in a political blame game.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

rahul gandhiTrees in DelhiAAP

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartripBest phones

................................ Advertisement ................................