'Let's Fight This Madness,' Says Rahul Gandhi On Tree Cutting In Delhi

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, even children know the importance of trees.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at the BJP and the AAP over cutting of trees in the national capital for a re-development project and called for fighting this "madness".



Taking to Twitter, he said, even children know the importance of trees in life and urged people to stand by the Congress against it.



"In Delhi, the BJP with AAP's approval has hacked down thousands of trees in the past 4 years for development".

"Even children know that trees are critical to our survival and difficult to replace. Stand with the Congress and together let's fight this madness," he said on Twitter.



#BJPAAPChokeDelhi- Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 28, 2018



The city government had announced that it would be cutting over 14,000 trees for building over 25,000 flats for government employees in seven colonies of south Delhi.



A major protest broke out against the decision, with residents and activists launching their own "Chipko Movement" and the project became embroiled in a political blame game.