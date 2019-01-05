'Let Every Indian Ask These Questions': Rahul Gandhi On Rafale Deal

Rahul Gandhi accused Nirmala Sitharaman of evading his questions. (File)

A day after a heated debate on the Rafale deal in parliament, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of not answering his two questions and urged all Indians to pose these to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministers.

Mr Gandhi's remarks came as he shared an "edited" video on his Twitter account of the parliament debate on the deal to purchase fighter jets from France.

"RM spoke for 2 hours in Parliament, but she couldn't answer the 2 simple questions I asked her. Watch and share this video. Let every Indian ask the PM and his Ministers these questions," he said.

RM spoke for 2 hrs. in Parliament, but she couldn't answer the 2 simple questions I asked her.



Watch & SHARE this video. Let every Indian ask the PM & his Ministers these questions.#2SawalDoJawabpic.twitter.com/YR8zuyO6Al — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 5, 2019

Mr Gandhi had said on Friday that Ms Sitharaman evaded his questions on the controversial Rafale deal.

Ms Sitharaman had dismissed all allegations of corruption in the Rafale deal and accused Mr Gandhi of misleading the nation.

The Congress also held a press conference and accused Ms Sitharaman and PM Modi of "lying" in the Rafale deal.

Party spokesperson Pawan Khera alleged that Ms Sitharaman was "lying to protect lies" of PM Modi.

"She lied that there was no agreement between HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limted) and Rafale. The truth is that both the companies signed a work share agreement on March 13, 2014. She lied that she has no knowledge on the offset of Dassault in India".

