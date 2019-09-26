Rahul Gandhi Praises Manmohan Singh For 'Selfless Service' On 87th Birthday

Rahul Gandhi wished former PM Manmohan Singh on his 87th birthday.

On former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's 87th birthday today, Rahul Gandhi praised him for his selfless service, dedication and incredible contribution towards nation-building. "I pray for his good health and happiness in the years to come," Rahul Gandhi tweeted. The Congress party also released a short audio-visual clip on the top Congress leader celebrating his "achievements".

"As we celebrate former PM Dr Manmohan Singh, we look back at some of his greatest achievements. He has served our country for several decades and continues to do so with his renowned intelligence, humility & dedication," tweeted the Congress party.

The audio-visual clip described Dr Singh as a "visionary economist" and tracked his life from his childhood in Punjab, where it claimed, he studied "under kerosene lamps".

Recalling his contribution to the cause of nation-building, inclusive growth and economic resurgence, Sonia Gandhi said, "Manmohan Singh's sagacious leadership ensured that India takes a determined leap forward, even during trying times. Present-day rulers across the spectrum have much to learn from his innate wisdom."

Sonia Gandhi wished Dr Singh a happy and healthy life and many more years in the service of the nation and the Congress Party.

Earlier in the day, one of the earliest wishes for the former Prime Minister came from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Best wishes to our former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji on his birthday. I pray for his long and healthy life," tweeted PM Modi.

Leaders from the Congress party and the opposition parties poured wishes for Dr Singh, a Rajya Sabha member.

The renowned economist, credited with bringing in sweeping reforms in the 1990s, was Prime Minister for 10 years until the Congress was decimated by the BJP in 2014 and PM Modi took power for the first time.

"Greetings and warm wishes to former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh ji on his birthday. I wish him good health and a long life," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.

P Chidambaram, the former finance minister under Manmohan Singh's regime, also wished him birthday on the micro-blogging site and said, "I have asked my family to tweet on my behalf the following: Happy birthday to Dr Manmohan Singh. May he live for a 100 years and more!"

"Best wishes to Dr Manmohan Singh ji on his birthday. He played a vital role in India's recognition as an Economic Superpower and the nation will forever be indebted for same. May God bless him with health & happiness," tweeted Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, with the hashtag #HappyBirthdayDrSingh, which trended on Twitter.

Former JD(U) president and NDA convener Sharad Yadav wished the former prime minister on his birthday and tweeted, "Wishing a happy birthday to #ManmohanSingh. Persons like Dr. Manmohan Singh are rarely born. Pray for his good health and long life."

Janata Dal (United) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in a press statement prayed for Manmohan Singh's long life and extended warm wishes to him on his birthday.

Manmohan Singh was born on September 26, 1932, in the village Gah in the Punjab province before Partition. He studied at the Panjab University, Cambridge and Oxford.

Dr Singh, who was the Prime Minister for the two consecutive terms, joined the government in 1971 as Economic Advisor in the Commerce Ministry. His most memorable stint before he became prime minister in 2004 was as finance minister in the government of PV Narasimha Rao when he carried out various structural reforms to pull the country out of an economic crisis.

In 2004, he became Prime Minister after Sonia Gandhi refused to take the top post following the Congress's election win. Towards the end of his second term, the Congress government battled allegations of corruption and an economic slowdown.

