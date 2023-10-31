'My Strength, My Grandmother': Rahul Gandhi On Indira Gandhi's Death Anniversary

Rahul Gandhi remembered his grandmother Indira Gandhi on her 39th death anniversary.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday remembered his grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 39th death anniversary saying that she was the source of his strength.

"My strength, my grandmother! I will always protect the India for which you sacrificed everything. Your memories are always with me, in my heart," Rahul Gandhi posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge paid floral tribute to Former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi on her 39th death anniversary at Shakti Sthal in the national capital.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Varun Gandhi remembered his grandmother saying that she was truly the 'Mother of the Nation'.

"Salute to my grandmother, late Indira Gandhi ji on her death anniversary, who was a symbol of unmatched courage and struggle and the pioneer of democratic socialism," Varun Gandhi posted on X.

"Along with the determination to make tough decisions, you also had a very simple and gentle tenderness of motherhood. You are truly the 'Mother of the Nation'", he added.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also paid tribute to the former Prime Minister of India.

In his tribute message, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that Indira Gandhi played an important role in building a strong and progressive India.

"A humble tribute to Indira Gandhi, India's first woman Prime Minister and our icon on her death anniversary, who played an important role in building a strong and progressive India with her strong will, efficient leadership, unique working style and foresight," Mr Kharge posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor remembered his first meeting with the former Prime Minister of India on her death anniversary.

"Remembering Smt Indira Gandhi on her martyrdom day. I first met her as a student leader in 1975 when the PM convened a discussion at her home with a dozen of us from Delhi University. Two months later I was able to interview her for a Swiss youth magazine (pic). Paying tribute to her memory in Thiruvananthapuram," he said in a post on X.

IYC (Indian Youth Congress) President Srinivas BV and other youth workers also paid homage to Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal Rajghat.

Born on November 19, 1917, to India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, and Kamala Nehru, Indira Gandhi served as the first and only woman Prime Minister of the country from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination on 31 October 1984.

