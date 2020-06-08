'Everyone Knows': Rahul Gandhi On Amit Shah's Comments On Defence Policy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today made a sarcastic jibe at Home Minister Amit Shah over his comment that India has been able to protect its borders under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying everyone knows the reality of what is happening at the borders. While addressing a 'Bihar Jansamvad Rally' on Sunday, Mr Shah had said that the surgical and air strikes after terror attacks in Uri and Pulwama showed that India's defence policy was strong and the country knows how to protect its borders.

"India's defence policy has gained global acceptance. The whole world agrees that after USA and Israel if there is any other country that is able to protect its borders, it is India," Mr Shah had said at the virtual rally held on Sunday.

Tagging a tweet shared by news agency ANI on Mr Shah's comment, Rahul Gandhi said that everyone was aware of the "reality of the situation at the border".

"Everyone knows the reality of 'Seema' (Border) but to keep the heart happy, 'Shah-yad' is a good idea," read Mr Gandhi's tweet in Hindi, tweaking the famous couplet from legendary Urdu-Persian poet Mirza Ghalib.

Mr Gandhi's comments came a day after India and China held high-level talks to resolve border issues near eastern Ladakh.

India and China have agreed to "peacefully resolve the situation in the border areas in accordance with various bilateral agreements", the Foreign Ministry said after the meeting.

The talks were requested by India and were held at the Border Personnel Meeting Point in Maldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh on Saturday.

At the virtual rally, Mr Shah attacked the previous Congress-led Central government over its handling of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

"There was a time when anybody used to enter our borders, beheaded our soldiers and Delhi''s darbar remained unaffected. Uri and Pulwama happened during our time, it was the Modi and BJP govt, we did surgical strikes and airstrike," he added.

Mr Shah also said that issues that none dared to touch in 70 years were resolved in the first year of the Modi government's second term and referred to the scrapping of Article 370 provisions and the law against triple talaq. He also claimed that the government's handling of the Ayodhya issue has paved the way for the construction of Ram temple following a Supreme Court judgment.

The BJP claimed that more than 14 lakh internet users joined the first of its kind digital political rally.