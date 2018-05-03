Rahul Gandhi Never Disrespected Deve Gowda: Congress On PM Modi Attack

Hitting back, the party said it was PM Modi who "disrespected" his two predecessors (Manmohan Singh and Mr Gowda) and sought an apology from him for it.
"There is no disrespect expressed ever towards Deve Gowda by Rahul Gandhi...it is not the Congress culture to" insult," deputy leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma said.
Accusing the prime minister of assaulting the dignity of his office with his expressions and language, he said during his campaign speeches, the prime minister had said things that were not true.
"This government's very foundations are on false promises, lies, deceit, propaganda and boastful claims," he alleged adding PM Modi and his government were in the "departure lounge".
He said Congress knew Mr Gowda was a very senior and respected leader.
"When Deve Gowda ji was prime Minister his government had the full support of the Congress party. Rahul Gandhi has not said anything derogatory about Shri Deve Gowda," he said.
Mr Sharma alleged there was an "opportunistic understanding and unholy nexus" with the JDS that the prime minister and BJP chief Amit Shah had sought and created. That was the reason a question had been asked and criticism levelled, he said.
"In remarks that raised eyebrows in political circles," PM Modi, addressing an election rally yesterday, had lashed out at Mr Gandhi for "insulting Mr Gowda," saying it showed his "arrogance".