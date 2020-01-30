Read inOther Languages

Nathuram Godse, Narendra Modi Believe In The Same Ideology: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi tore into PM Modi on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and said he was so "full of anger" that he did not understand Mahatma Gandhi's idea of each following their own belief.

Rahul Gandhi was speaking at an anti-CAA rally in Kerala's Wayanad.

Wayanad:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nathuram Godse believe in the same ideology, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said today, at a rally in Kerala to protest against the citizenship law.

Mr Gandhi, the Congress MP from Wayanad, tore into PM Modi on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and said he was so "full of anger" that he did not understand Mahatma Gandhi's idea of each following their own belief.

"Today an ignorant, uninformed man is trying to challenge this. He is so full of anger that he doesn't know what India's strength is. His ideology is the same as Godse. Narendra Modi and Nathuram Godse believe in the same ideology. There is no difference. Except Narendra Modi doesn't have guts to say he believe in Godse," the Congress leader said.

