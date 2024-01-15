'Rahul Gandhi Must Remember Trinamool Leading Bengal Battle Against BJP': Party

"Congress leaders should remember the baseline of Bengal politics," he said (File)

Taking cognizance that West Bengal being included in the Congress's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh on Monday reminded Rahul Gandhi the results of previous State Assembly elections is a testimony to the fact that Trinamool Congress dominates in Bengal and has single-handedly fought against the BJP.

The TMC State General Secretary also stated that West Bengal is a democratic state and Congress can hold a programme for their party but TMC is a party having a strong base in Bengal politics.

"This is a democratic state and Congress is a different party so it is their right. They can hold a programme for their party. Rahul Gandhi will come and conduct the programme, but Congress leaders should remember the baseline of Bengal politics. The baseline is the score sheet of the 2021 Assembly elections, when TMC defeated the BJP. Congress fought elections by allying with the left and other forces and got a big zero. So, from this ground, TMC is leading the battle against the BJP and Rahul Gandhi must remember it," Kunal Ghosh told ANI.

The second day of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumed from Imphal West in Manipur in the early hours of Monday. The Yatra will be halted in Nagaland at night after commencing from Sekmai, then to Kangpokpi and then Senapati in Manipur.

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday kicked off his second large-scale outreach programme, 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from ethnic strife-torn Manipur's Thoubal district.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, MP Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders have boarded the bus, which will accompany the yatra for the coming 66 days.

It will cover a distance of 6,713 km, straddling 100 Lok Sabha constituencies and 337 assembly segments and covering 110 districts. The yatra will conclude in Mumbai on March 20, after 67 days.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)