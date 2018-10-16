Watch: Rahul Gandhi Mimics PM Modi At Madhya Pradesh Election Rally

Addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi accused the Modi government of helping industrialists accused of corruption

All India | Edited by | Updated: October 16, 2018 20:27 IST
Watch: Rahul Gandhi Mimics PM Modi At Madhya Pradesh Election Rally

Congress president Rahul Gandhi was speaking at a rally in the Madhya Pradesh's Morena district. (PTI)

Morena, Madhya Pradesh: 

With election season at the doorstep, political attacks have started getting unsparing as ever. On Tuesday, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was seen mimicking Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Morena.

"Narendra Modi becomes the PM and asks people not to call the prime minister but instead, call him 'chowkidar' (watchman)" Mr Gandhi said, speaking in a manner characteristic of PM Modi.

"The chowkidar calls you people 'mitron' (friends) but calls Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, (businessmen wanted in the 11,000 crore PNB scam) and Anil Ambani 'bhai' (brother)". PM Modi has often called himself as a "chowkidar" in poll campaign who will weed out corruption.

 

 

Addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh, Mr Gandhi accused the Modi government of helping industrialists accused of corruption. In his rallies, the Congress president has also targeted Anil Ambani, whose firm Reliance Defence is caught in a political storm over the Rafale fighter deal with France.

Assembly elections will be held in Madhya Pradesh on November 28, in which the Congress is trying to dislodge the BJP, which has been ruling the state for three straight terms.

