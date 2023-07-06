Rahul Gandhi Meets Sharad Pawar Amid Maharashtra Political Crisis

The Congress leader met Mr Pawar at his residence in the national capital.

New Delhi:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met Sharad Pawar at the NCP president's residence in an apparent show of support for the veteran leader amid a rebellion in his party.

Soon after Mr Pawar addressed the media following his party's working committee meeting, Mr Gandhi reached 6, Janpath, the official residence of the NCP veteran.

At the media briefing, Mr Pawar asserted that he is the president of NCP. 

