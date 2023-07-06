Rahul Gandhi Meets Sharad Pawar Amid Maharashtra Political Crisis

At a media briefing, Mr Pawar asserted that he is the president of NCP.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met Sharad Pawar at the NCP president's residence in an apparent show of support for the veteran leader amid a rebellion in his party.

Soon after Mr Pawar addressed the media following his party's working committee meeting, Mr Gandhi reached 6, Janpath, the official residence of the NCP veteran.

#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets NCP President Sharad Pawar in Delhi pic.twitter.com/vU2DUZZMqH — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023

At the media briefing, Mr Pawar asserted that he is the president of NCP.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)