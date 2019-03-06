Rahul Gandhi Meets Leaders OF G20 Nations, Poll, Pulwama On Agenda

Senior leaders of the Congress, including party chief Rahul Gandhi, his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh are meeting diplomats from the G-20 nations and neighbouring countries.

The Congress is expected to share its vision and the plans it has for the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Rahul Gandhi has indicated it would be a free and frank discussion on various issues that the diplomats are concerned about.

One of these is likely to be the February 14 terror attack in Pulwama and the subsequent politics surrounding it.