Rahul Gandhi Meets German Minister, Discusses Kerala Floods

Rahul Gandhi also spoke at the Bucerius Summer School at Hambug, Germany.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met Germany's Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office Niels Annen and discussed politics, floods in Kerala, GST and jobs.

Mr Gandhi visited Germany as a part of his diaspora outreach programme ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He will also be visiting London.

In reply to Gandhi, Niels Annen tweeted:

"India is a valued partner and a close friend," Niels Annen noted.

Speaking at the Bucerius Summer School at Hambug, Mr Gandhi also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over "lack of jobs," demonetisation and "flawed" implementation of the Goods and Services Tax.

The congress chief said all sections should benefit from transformation taking place due to urbanisation and the previous Congress and other governments had created support structures to smoothen the process of change for the Dalits, tribals but the Modi government was the only one not following the idea.