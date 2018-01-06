Rahul Gandhi Meets Delegation Of Communist Party of China

"Met with the CPC Delegation led by Mr Meng Xiangfeng, member of the CPC Central Committee for a meaningful exchange of views," Mr Gandhi tweeted.
He also posted two pictures of his meeting on the micro blogging site.
The delegation also met Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh on Friday.
Comments
The 47-year-old politician had then said that he has the right to meet the envoy.
It is my job to be informed on critical issues. I met the Chinese Ambassador, Ex-NSA, Congress leaders from NE & the Bhutanese Ambassador— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) July 10, 2017