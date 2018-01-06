Rahul Gandhi Meets Delegation Of Communist Party of China The Congress chief had earlier stroked a controversy when he met the Chinese ambassador in Delhi at the height of Doklam borderstandoff between the two countries.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Rahul Gandhi Friday met a delegation of Communist Party of China leaders. (Twitter) New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday met a delegation of Communist Party of China leaders and discussed various issues.



"Met with the CPC Delegation led by Mr Meng Xiangfeng, member of the CPC Central Committee for a meaningful exchange of views," Mr Gandhi tweeted.



He also posted two pictures of his meeting on the micro blogging site.



The delegation also met Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh on Friday.



The Congress chief had earlier stroked a controversy when he met the Chinese ambassador in Delhi at the height of Doklam border standoff between the two countries.



The 47-year-old politician had then said that he has the right to meet the envoy.

It is my job to be informed on critical issues. I met the Chinese Ambassador, Ex-NSA, Congress leaders from NE & the Bhutanese Ambassador — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) July 10, 2017



