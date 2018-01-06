Rahul Gandhi Meets Delegation Of Communist Party of China

The Congress chief had earlier stroked a controversy when he met the Chinese ambassador in Delhi at the height of Doklam borderstandoff between the two countries.

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 06, 2018 02:37 IST
Rahul Gandhi Friday met a delegation of Communist Party of China leaders. (Twitter)

New Delhi:  Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday met a delegation of Communist Party of China leaders and discussed various issues.

"Met with the CPC Delegation led by Mr Meng Xiangfeng, member of the CPC Central Committee for a meaningful exchange of views," Mr Gandhi tweeted.

He also posted two pictures of his meeting on the micro blogging site.

The delegation also met Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh on Friday.

The Congress chief had earlier stroked a controversy when he met the Chinese ambassador in Delhi at the height of Doklam border standoff between the two countries. 

The 47-year-old politician had then said that he has the right to meet the envoy.  
 

