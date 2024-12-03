Rahul Gandhi May Visit UP's Sambhal Tomorrow Despite Curbs On 'Arrival Of Outsiders'

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

As the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, prepares to visit the violence-hit Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, the local administration has reiterated restrictions on the entry of outsiders into the area until December 10.

Congress MP Imran Masood informed ANI that Rahul Gandhi intends to meet the victims of the violence.

"Rahul ji is scheduled to visit Sambhal tomorrow. It has been confirmed that he will leave for Sambhal from Delhi in the morning. He will meet the victims there," Masood said.

However, Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh stated that the administration is consistently urging Gandhi to postpone his visit.

"The District Magistrate has imposed restrictions on the arrival of outsiders in Sambhal until December 10. This measure aims to maintain calm and prevent the situation--currently stabilising--from escalating again. While the situation is under control, tensions remain, and the presence of outsiders could provoke further disturbances. This decision was based on an assessment by the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police," Singh explained.

"We appeal to everyone to avoid visiting Sambhal temporarily, allowing us to fully restore normalcy. We trust responsible citizens will understand our concerns. The administration is in regular dialogue with the Leader of Opposition, requesting him to reconsider his plans," Singh added.

Singh further assured that the situation in Sambhal is under control.

"Markets are functioning normally, and efforts are underway to build public confidence. With the cooperation of the people, we have always succeeded in restoring peace. Investigations into the incident are ongoing, and police are examining all angles. So far, 30 arrests have been made, and further actions will be based on concrete evidence," Singh said.

Earlier today, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq demanded the formation of a judicial commission, headed by a sitting Supreme Court judge, to investigate the Sambhal violence and ensure accountability.

"This matter is more significant than the Adani controversy as it directly affects the public. People have been oppressed, lives have been lost, and rights violated. Today, Akhilesh Yadav raised this issue, and we demand a judicial commission to uncover the truth and take action against those responsible," Barq told ANI.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also addressed the media, alleging parallels between the situation in Lucknow and recent events in Delhi.

"The Samajwadi Party will not allow such actions to persist. Innocent people have been framed as part of a government conspiracy. This violence serves as a distraction from the alleged vote tampering during the by-elections. Officers prevented people from voting and later instigated these incidents. These officials, acting under government orders, orchestrated this injustice in collaboration with the BJP," Yadav alleged.

SP MP Iqra Hasan highlighted the urgency of addressing the violence.

"Five lives have been lost, and the situation remains dire. While the Adani controversy is crucial for the economy, addressing the loss of lives should be the priority. The administration must act impartially and free from government influence. Strict action is required against those responsible for inciting the violence," Hasan said.

She also criticised the BJP, stating, "The BJP is steering the country towards ruin. By focusing on divisive issues, we are hindering progress. Those responsible for the Sambhal violence--whether officials or others--must face strict action."

JMM Rajya Sabha MP Sarfaraz Ahmad described the violence as "pre-planned."

"A petition was filed, and within two hours, the entire sequence of events, including a survey, was executed. The other party wasn't even given a chance to respond. This seems premeditated. The Indian government must address such issues," Ahmad remarked.

The violence in Sambhal district erupted on November 24 during an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) examination of a Mughal-era mosque. The clashes resulted in four fatalities and multiple injuries among police personnel and locals.

The ASI survey followed a petition filed in a local court, claiming that the mosque's site was originally a Harihar temple.

On November 27, Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh confirmed the arrest of 27 individuals linked to the violence.

