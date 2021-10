Rahul Gandhi also met Manmohan Singh's wife, Gursharan Kaur

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi inquired about the health of former prime minister Manmohan Singh at the AIIMS on Thursday.

Mr Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday evening after he suffered from fever and weakness.

Mr Gandhi met the former prime minister's wife, Gursharan Kaur, and also spoke to the doctors attending on Mr Singh.

The former Congress chief spent around half an hour at the hospital in the evening.