Will Rahul Gandhi Speak In No Trust Vote Debate? What Congress MP Said

Rahul Gandhi was today reinstated to the parliament following a stay on his conviction.

Rahul Gandhi will deliver a "very important" speech during the debate on no-confidence motion likely to be taken up in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Congress MP Manickam Tagore told NDTV minutes after the top Congress leader's reinstatement to the parliament.

All Congress MPs want Rahul Gandhi to speak, he said, adding that the party's leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, will decide which leaders will speak on the issue.

"Rahul Gandhi went to Manipur on June 29, met the Governor, and conveyed the grievances of the people," Mr Tagore said.

Both houses of the parliament were adjourned soon after the start of business amid a ruckus over Manipur. While the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12, the Rajya Sabha will resume at 2 pm.

Mr Gandhi was today reinstated to the parliament following a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark. He will be back in the Lok Sabha, representing his constituency Wayanad, at a time when the parliament has seen repeated disruptions over the Opposition bloc INDIA's demand for a dedicated discussion on violence in Manipur prefaced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the same.