'Not Correct For Me To Select New Congress Chief': Rahul Gandhi In Letter- LIVE Updates

As Rahul Gandhi stepped down as Congress chief, party sources indicated today that a new president will be chosen "within a week". Mr Gandhi told reporters that the party should choose a new president "quickly and without further delay" and that he was not part of the process at all as he had already resigned.

"It was an honour to serve the Congress party," Rahul Gandhi tweeted today along with a letter.

Rahul Gandhi said the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's top decision-making body, should call a meeting at the earliest and decide on a new chief.

Rahul Gandhi quit as Congress president on May 25, days after leading the party to its second national election drubbing.

