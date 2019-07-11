'Opposition's Work Is Most Enjoyable, Easy,' Says Rahul Gandhi In Amethi

Rahul Gandhi was on his first visit to Amethi since he was defeated by Smriti Irani.

Rahul Gandhi, who returned to his former constituency of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday for the first time after his defeat in his home base, termed the work of opposition as "most enjoyable" and "easy".

Addressing Congress workers, Mr Gandhi said, "Narendra Modi is Prime Minister, Yogi ji is Chief Minister and the Member of Parliament is from the BJP (Smriti Irani). We have to do the work of the opposition now. You know that the work of the opposition is most enjoyable. It is easy. So now you have to do the work of the opposition in Amethi."

In a stunning poll result, Union Minister Smriti Irani defeated Mr Gandhi in what was until then his stronghold by over 55,000 votes. Before the 2019 defeat, Mr Gandhi, 49, had represented Amethi for 15 years. He took over from his mother Sonia Gandhi in 2004. This year, he was elected to parliament from the second seat he contested - Wayanad in Kerala.

During his hour-long meeting with Congress workers, Rahul Gandhi assured them that he would be there whenever Amethi needs him, whether at night or at 4 in the morning. "Don't think that I don't belong to you. I will keep visiting. Have to devote time to Wayanad too, but I'd devote time to you as well. I was Amethi MP for 15 years. I have old ties with Amethi, bonds of love. I'm there whenever you need me. Be it at night or 4 in the morning, I'd be there whenever you need me," Mr Gandhi said.

He also outlined the need of connecting to people and said, "You know the condition of the economy, employment, corruption so there is no dearth of issues. Every party workers need to get connected to the people of Amethi."

Mr Gandhi later visited a worker whose relative had died on June 25.

The visit to Amethi comes at a time when the Congress is facing its worst leadership crisis, with the party yet to choose a new chief. Rahul Gandhi had announced last month that he would step down as Congress president following the party's humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha election.

Earlier this week, Mr Gandhi shared an open letter on Twitter, listing his reasons to quit from the top post. He also edited his Twitter bio, removing the party designation.

The dusty, largely rural constituency, around 130 km from Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow, had been held by Mr Gandhi's family almost continuously for the last four decades.

(With inputs from ANI)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.