Rahul Gandhi Forced To Visit Temples For Votes: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Union minister Giriraj Singh today took a dig at Rahul Gandhi, saying that he was forced to visit temples to win votes in Gujarat as the Congress could no longer ignore sentiments of the majority community."Earlier secularism was about appeasement of minorities but for the first time it meant that the majority community could no longer be ignored," he said outside Parliament.Targeting the Congress president, the Hindutva leader said Mr Gandhi's party workers slaughtered a calf in Kerala to win votes but now he had to visit temples.Mr Gandhi was like a man who kept jumping from one God to another but none came to his rescue, he said.Mr Singh also attacked National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah after the latter targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his charges against his predecessor Manmohan Singh.The Union minister alleged that Abdullah had become a voice of Pakistan in India's Parliament.Sometimes he says Pak-occupied Kashmir should be given to Pakistan and sometime he supports separatists, Mr Singh said