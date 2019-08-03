Rahul Gandhi Fled Battlefield After Poll Debacle, Says Shivraj Singh Chauhan

Shivraj Chouhan on Wednesday also mocked Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata earlier this week.

BJP vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of "fleeing the battlefield" after his party faced a debacle in the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Mr Chauhan said those who had criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi were nowhere to be seen after the elections results were out.

"Congress' Rahul Gandhi has become 'ran-chhod Gandhi' (deserter)... At a time when the party is passing through a crisis and in need of leadership... instead of being its shield, he has fled the battlefield, abandoning the sinking ship," the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said.

"Those who criticised PM Modi had to face the greatest electoral defeat. They are nowhere to be seen, while Modi and the BJP are working hard for the country and its people," Mr Chauhan added.

On West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee, he said people now want to say "Didi ko chhoro" (leave Mamata Banerjee).

"What to say about Didi... she has now stopped her dharnas.... People are saying 'Didi ko chhoro' (leave Mamata)," the senior BJP leader said.

Mr Chouhan had on Wednesday mocked Ms Banerjee in as similar fashion in Kolkata, claiming that her recent 'Didi Ke Bolo' (speak to Didi) initiative was a "desperate attempt" and that the people of West Bengal were more inclined to say "Didi ke chhoro aur Modi ke bolo (leave Didi and speak to Modi)".

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.