Rahul Gandhi Extends Birthday Greetings To PM Modi

LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday on Tuesday.

"Happy Birthday PM Narendra Modi ji. Wishing you a long and healthy life," Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

Many other leaders from the opposition parties extended greetings to Prime Minister Modi on his birthday. Indian National Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge posted on X, "Best wishes to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life."

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said, "Heartiest birthday wishes to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. I wish you a long and healthy life."

'Warmest birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Wishing you a long life with enduring health in the years ahead," Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin posted on X.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders extended birthday wishes to PM Modi. Union Minister JP Nadda said, "I extend my heartiest congratulations on his birthday to Narendra Modiji, the successful Prime Minister, who is dedicated every moment to realising the mantra of 'Antyodaya', dedicated to the service of the nation and the upliftment of the people."Commending PM Modi's leadership, Nadda said that the goal of building a "developed India" has become the resolve of every person.

"Under your leadership, our goal of service, good governance and development is taking a concrete shape. Your leadership and guidance are always an inspiration for millions of BJP workers. I pray to God for your long life and good health. Best wishes! #HappyBdayModiji," Nadda said.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on his birthday, who has glorified Maa Bharati on the global stage, who has given concrete form to the dream of Antyodaya and poor welfare through revolutionary decisions and public welfare policies, who is our guide, source of inspiration for crores of workers, an ardent devotee of Baba Kedar."

