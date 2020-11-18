Rahul Gandhi Expresses Grief After 11 Killed In Vadodara Accident

Rahul Gandhi urged party workers to help in relief work. (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a road accident in Gujarat's Vadodara and urged party workers to help in relief work.

He also hoped that the authorities would extend all help to the injured and in relief work.

At least 11 people were killed and 16 others were injured when a mini-truck in which they were travelling in rammed into another truck on the outskirts of Vadodara city early Wednesday morning.

"The news of the Vadodara accident is very sad. My condolences to the families. I hope that the government will leave no stone unturned in the relief work. I appeal to the Congressmen to extend all possible help," he said in a tweet in Hindi.