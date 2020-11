At least 10 people were killed and 16 others injured in the accident.

At least 10 people were killed and 16 others injured when a mini-truck in which they were travelling rammed into another truck near Gujarat's Vadodara city early Wednesday morning, police said.

The accident took place at Waghodia circle when the mini-truck hit the other vehicle from behind, senior police official R B Brahmbhatt said.

The 10 people who died were from the Surat city and they were heading towards Panchmahal district, he said.