Rahul Gandhi Questioning LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi's Round 5 Of Questioning Today

Rahul Gandhi Questioning LIVE Updates:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to appear for the fifth day of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today. The Wayanad MP has been questioned for over 40 hours in an alleged money laundering case.

Rahul Gandhi's questioning resumed yesterday after a day's break. He left the probe agency's office past midnight after the questioning.

Rahul Gandhi is being questioned about the ownership of Young Indian Private Limited (YIL) by the Gandhi family and its shareholding pattern in Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which ran the National Herald newspaper, a Congress mouthpiece which has transformed into an online-only outlet.

Here are the LIVE updates on Round 5 of Rahul Gandhi's questioning by ED:

