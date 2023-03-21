"Rahul Gandhi Doing What Mir Jafar Did": BJP's New Attack Over UK Remarks

"He insulted the country," said BJP spokesperson over Rahu Gandhi's UK remarks (File)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Tuesday hit out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and compared him as the present-day Mir Jafar of Indian Polity and said that he has to apologize for his remarks in the UK.

"Rahul Gandhi will have to apologize in Parliament. He always defames the nation. He is the present-day Mir Jafar of Indian Polity," said BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra at a press conference.

"He insulted the country and ask the foreign power to intervene in the country. This is a consistent 'conspiracy' of Congress and Rahul Gandhi. His participation is least in Parliament and he says that no one allows him to speak," added Mr Patra.

Further calling Rahul Gandhi as Mir Jafar, Mr Patra said, "Mir Zafar did the same thing, he gave 24 Parganas to get help from East India Company and now Rahul is doing the same kind of politics."

"He is asking for help from foreign countries to become 'Sahzada' in India," Mr Patra added.

Highlighting the participation of Rahul Gandhi in Parliamentary debate, Mr Patra said, "Debate is the soul of democracy but Rahul Gandhi had only participated only six times since 2019. He is not participating in the debate."

Further, attacking Rahul Gandhi on his remarks of saying 'unfortunately I'm an MP,' Mr Patra said, "Rahul Gandhi doesn't know what to say. He speaks only with the help of Jairam Ramesh. He himself said that 'unfortunately I am an MP".

Previously, during the interaction at the Chatham House in London recently, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the microphones of Opposition leaders in Parliament are often silenced. He attacked the BJP-led government at the Centre and levelled several allegations.

He even said that Europe and the US are not doing enough to restore democracy in India as they are getting trade and money from the country.

The Congress leader also alleged that various institutions in the country were under threat."It shocked me how successful they have been at capturing the different institutions of our country. Press, Judiciary, Parliament, and Election Commission are all under threat and are controlled in one way or the other," Rahul Gandhi said.

He also termed the RSS a "fundamentalist" and "fascist" organisation alleging that it has captured pretty much all of India's institutions.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)