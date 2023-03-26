Rahul Gandhi Disqualification Live Updates: Congress's Mega Protest Today, Cops Deny Permission

Congress holds countrywide protests over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification.

The Congress is holding a day-long satyagraha across the country today to protest party leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha following his conviction in a defamation case. The police has denied permission for the protest, but the party is going ahead with it. In Delhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will lead the sankalp satyagraha at Raj Ghat.

Mar 26, 2023 10:23 (IST) "Rahul Gandhi Fighting For The Country, BJP Not Letting Him Speak": Congress Chief





"BJP is not letting Rahul Gandhi speak. Rahul Gandhi is fighting for the nation, and for the right of the public and we will not stop. Today we are going to the Gandhi Smarak and will do Satyagraha there," said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler has joined the party's Sankalp Satyagraha at Rajghat. The Congress is holding a day-long Sankalp Satyagraha at Rajghat to protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a member of Parliament.