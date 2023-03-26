Rahul Gandhi Disqualification Live Updates: Congress's Mega Protest Today, Cops Deny Permission

New Delhi:
The Congress is holding a day-long satyagraha across the country today to protest party leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha following his conviction in a defamation case. The police has denied permission for the protest, but the party is going ahead with it. In Delhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will lead the sankalp satyagraha at Raj Ghat.
"Rahul Gandhi Fighting For The Country, BJP Not Letting Him Speak": Congress Chief
"BJP is not letting Rahul Gandhi speak. Rahul Gandhi is fighting for the nation, and for the right of the public and we will not stop. Today we are going to the Gandhi Smarak and will do Satyagraha there," said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.
Congress leader Jagdish Tytler has joined the party's Sankalp Satyagraha at Rajghat. The Congress is holding a day-long Sankalp Satyagraha at Rajghat to protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a member of Parliament.
Delhi Police Deny Permission To Congress Protest At Rajghat
The Delhi Police has denied permission to the Congress for holding 'satyagraha' at Rajghat to protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha, officials said on Sunday. In a letter, the Delhi Police said the request was rejected due to law and order and traffic reasons and prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC have been imposed in and around Rajghat.
