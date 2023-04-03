Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case Live Updates: Congress Leader To Challenge Conviction In Surat Court

Rahul Gandhi will appeal to the sessions court in Surat to set aside the Magistrate order convicting him in the defamation case for a remark seen as an insult to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rahul Gandhi was recently disqualified as a parliament MP after the Gujarat's court order.

New Delhi:

Rahul Gandhi will appear in a Gujarat court today to appeal against his conviction and two-year sentencing in a 2019 defamation case.

The former Congress president, sources say, will also ask for an interim stay on the conviction which would also restore his Lok Sabha membership.

Rahul Gandhi will be accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the Chief Ministers of three Congress-ruled states - Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Here are the LIVE updates on Rahul Gandhi defamation case:

Apr 03, 2023 11:01 (IST)
Apr 03, 2023 10:51 (IST)
Congress leaders in Surat to lend moral support to Rahul Gandhi: Party chief
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that party leaders are going to Surat to lend moral support to the Congress leader. "There is no show of strength in Surat. Our leaders are going there for Rahul's moral support," he told reporters.
Apr 03, 2023 10:47 (IST)
Apr 03, 2023 10:41 (IST)
Apr 03, 2023 10:40 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi will seek stay on conviction: Sources
Apr 03, 2023 10:38 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi in Surat court today to challenge conviction

