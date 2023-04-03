Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case Live Updates: Congress Leader To Challenge Conviction In Surat Court

Rahul Gandhi was recently disqualified as a parliament MP after the Gujarat's court order.

Rahul Gandhi will appear in a Gujarat court today to appeal against his conviction and two-year sentencing in a 2019 defamation case.

The Congress leader will appeal to the sessions court in Surat to set aside the Magistrate order convicting him in the defamation case for a remark seen as an insult to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The former Congress president, sources say, will also ask for an interim stay on the conviction which would also restore his Lok Sabha membership.

Rahul Gandhi will be accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the Chief Ministers of three Congress-ruled states - Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Here are the LIVE updates on Rahul Gandhi defamation case:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Apr 03, 2023 11:01 (IST) #WATCH | Rahul Gandhi has said that he will not get afraid. He will not bow down before Amit Shah, Modi. He will go before the judiciary itself. On one hand, you are saying that he should go to court but when he is going you are having a problem with it: Congress MP AR Chowdhury pic.twitter.com/avNAhr7eUE - ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2023

Apr 03, 2023 10:51 (IST) Congress leaders in Surat to lend moral support to Rahul Gandhi: Party chief

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that party leaders are going to Surat to lend moral support to the Congress leader. "There is no show of strength in Surat. Our leaders are going there for Rahul's moral support," he told reporters.

Apr 03, 2023 10:47 (IST) Rahul Gandhi will be accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the Chief Ministers of three Congress-ruled states - Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Apr 03, 2023 10:41 (IST) Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a parliament MP after the Gujarat's court sentenced him to two-years in a 2019 defamation case.

Apr 03, 2023 10:40 (IST) Rahul Gandhi will seek stay on conviction: Sources

Rahul Gandhi, sources say, will also ask for an interim stay on the conviction which would also restore his Lok Sabha membership.