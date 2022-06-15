Rahul Gandhi Criticises Agnipath Recruitment Scheme: 'When India Faces Threats On Two Fronts...'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday criticised the Agnipath scheme of short-term recruitment into the armed forces, saying that this "reduces the operational effectiveness" of the forces.

In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said that India faces "threats on two fronts", and "The BJP government must stop compromising the dignity, traditions, valour and discipline" of India's armed forces.

This comes on a day when there are already protests in Bihar by aspirants who have called the scheme "a ploy to fool young people".

When India faces threats on two fronts, the uncalled for Agnipath scheme reduces the operational effectiveness of our armed forces.



The BJP govt must stop compromising the dignity, traditions, valour & discipline of our forces. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 15, 2022

The protesters blocked a highway in Muzaffarpur and railway tracks in Buxar. They termed the scheme, announced on Tuesday, detrimental to their long-term prospects because only up to 25 per cent of the recruits or Agniveers under the scheme may get regular commission.

Before Rahul Gandhi's tweet, state-level leaders have expressed reservations about the scheme but substantive criticism has come mostly from the aspirants and defence analysts.

On Tuesday, hours after the announcement of the scheme, Congress leader and Chhattisgarh minister TS Singhdeo had said, "Defence services and national security are being toyed with. Experts opine that it takes at least eight years to prepare a recruit for deployment on borders. What do they want to gain with four years of training?"

The army, meanwhile, asserted on Wednesday "that impact of Agnipath would be in terms of giving opportunity for Indian Army to get younger, fitter and probably more tech-savvy". Speaking to ANI, Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt General BS Raju said, "I think, with this scheme, we will be ready to fight the future wars."