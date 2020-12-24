'No Democracy In India, Only In Imagination': Rahul Gandhi Attacks Centre

Rahul Gandhi, in a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government over the farmer protests, said today there was "no democracy" in India and those who stood up against the PM were labelled terrorists, "even if it was (RSS chief) Mohan Bhagwat".

"PM Modi is making money for the crony capitalists. Whoever will try to stand against him will be called a terrorist - be it farmers, labourers and even Mohan Bhagwat," the Congress leader said, referring to the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the BJP's ideological mentor.

"There is no democracy in India. If you think there is, it's in your imagination".

Rahul Gandhi was speaking after leading a delegation of Congress workers to President Ram Nath Kovind to seek his intervention in ending the massive protests near Delhi over farm laws.