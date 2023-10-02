Watch: Rahul Gandhi Visits Golden Temple, Washes Dishes For 'Sewa'

Rahul Gandhi visited Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar today

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visited the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar today.

After offering prayers at the Golden Temple, Rahul Gandhi also took part in 'kar sewa'. He was seen washing the dishes along with other party members and Gurudwara volunteers.

"He will spend the night in the city," a Congress official said.

"This is his personal, spiritual visit, let's respect his privacy. Request all party workers to not be physically present for this visit. You all can show your support in spirit & meet him the next time," Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Waring posted on X - formerly known as Twitter - earlier in the day.

Rahul Gandhi's Amritsar visit comes amid tensions between Congress and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the arrest of MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira.

Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira was arrested by the Punjab police last week for alleged involvement in drug smuggling and money laundering.

The Congress leader has accused the AAP and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of being "thirsty for blood". "I will not be surprised if he gets me physically eliminated also," he declared.

The AAP government has claimed "fresh evidence" - in a 2015 case - led to Mr Khaira's arrest.

The AAP and the Congress' national leadership may be pulling for the INDIA bloc but Mr Khaira's arrest has thrown open regional rivalries that could make it difficult for the two to work together,