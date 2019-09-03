Rahul Gandhi Appeals To Pinarayi Vijayan For Measures In Flood-Hit Kerala

Rahul Gandhi said tribal colonies located in hilly areas. Floods, landslides have destroyed habitation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to Union Minister Arjun Munda and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, urging them for early payment of compensation to tribals and reconstruction measures in flood-hit areas in Kerala.

Mr Gandhi, in a letter to Union Tribal Affairs minister Arjun Munda, said his Parliamentary constituency Wayanad has a large population of Scheduled Tribes, which is home to many vulnerable tribal groups like Kadars and Kattunayakans.

He said as many tribal colonies are located in hilly areas, floods and landslides have destroyed their habitation and rendered their lands uncultivable due to deposition of silt.

The former Congress president said during his recent visit, many tribal families appealed for early payment of monetary compensation and a comprehensive rehabilitation package.

"I understand that an inter-ministerial central team, under the aegis of the Home Ministry, would be visiting flood-affected states, including Kerala," he added.

Making some recommendations for the committee's consideration, he said, provisioning of clean drinking water in the tribal hamlets must be prioritised, especially where communities are being relocated to safer locations.

On sustainable livelihood generation, he said, "The post-disaster needs assessment report, 2018 Kerala floods stated that workers, particularly women from the Scheduled Tribes, must be re-skilled to engage in climate resilient agricultural work and natural resource protection under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005."

Rahul Gandhi also demanded that schemes for skilling, as well as creating a robust market for their products, must be prioritised.

The Congress leader said measures to create disaster resilient housing for tribals, sensitive to the ecological fragility of the area with adequate sanitation facilities, may be provided.

