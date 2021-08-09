Rahul Gandhi, 2 Years After He Was Made To Go Back, Returns To J&K Today

Rahul Gandhi had last ed an opposition delegation to Kashmir in 2019 (File)

Two years after he was turned back from the airport, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to arrive in Srinagar today on a two-day visit.

It will mark the first visit of Mr Gandhi to Jammu and Kashmir after it was stripped of its special status and statehood in 2019.

Rahul Gandhi had led an opposition delegation to Kashmir in 2019, days after the special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution was removed by a presidential order and the state divided into two Union Territories, but was forced to go back from the Srinagar airport.

The 51-year-old leader will be inaugurating Congress Bhawan in Srinagar tomorrow. He will also address party functionaries and meet various leaders from different regions of J&K.

The visit, which coincides with the two-year anniversary of the scrapping of Article 370, comes after a recent all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi where Congress pitched for restoration of J&K's statehood.

The administration had last week released a 76-page booklet listing its achievements of the last two years. It has said that 890 central laws have been made applicable in Jammu and Kashmir, with 205 state laws repealed and 130 others modified.

It has also said it has issued 41.05 lakh domicile certificates to replace former Permanent Resident Certificates that gave exclusive rights over land and jobs in Jammu and Kashmir.