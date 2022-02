Veteran industrialist Rahul Bajaj, synonymous with Bajaj Auto, died today in Pune. He was 83.

A statement from the Bajaj Group said that the industrialist died in the "presence of his closest family members".

Rahul Bajaj had resigned as Bajaj Auto Chairman in April last year.

One of the most famous taglines in the Indian corporate ad industry has been "you just can't beat a Bajaj" and the "Hamara Bajaj" for the company's iconic two-wheeler.