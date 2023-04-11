Raghav Chadha Was Asked About Parineeti Chopra Amid Dating Buzz. His Reply

Raghav Chadha is rumoured to be dating Parineeti Chopra

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha laughed away questions on actor Parineeti Chopra today, amid speculation about their relationship, and said: "Aapko batayenge (will tell you)".

The AAP MP took questions on the sidelines of his party's celebrations after being elevated to national party status.

"When Arvind Kejriwal launched the party, we all joined him, giving up our jobs. Today this kaafila (caravan) has gone so far - who thought we would achieve this after 10 years? AAP has two states, more than 10 MPs, dozens of MLAs...," Mr Chadha told NDTV.

"We are confident that day is not far when Arvind Kejriwal will rule the country."

The party, however, does not have a single Lok Sabha MP at present, it was pointed out to Mr Chadha. "I remember, during the Lokpal campaign, these other parties told us - why do you keep demanding a Lokpal? Why don't you fight elections, come to power and then bring a Lokpal? Today, traditional parties are shutting down and we are showing the country a different style of politics," he said.

As the questioning moved to a more personal subject, Mr Chadha blushed and walked away. Asked to shift his focus from "Rajneeti (politics) to Parineeti", the AAP MP said: "I will tell you. We will have a separate interview on that."

Mr Chadha is rumoured to be dating Parineeti Chopra, who studied with him at the London School of Economics.

They have been seen together at Mumbai airport and a restaurant in the city. The actress has been dodging the paparazzi's questions about her outing with the AAP leader.

AAP MP Sanjeev Arora recently claimed that the two are getting married.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes," Mr Arora said in a tweet.